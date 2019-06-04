Angel was stolen by two women, its owner says. (credit: Linda Martinez)





— A support dog that was reportedly stolen from its owner has returned home.

Police said Angel, a 12-month-old Husky mix, had been dropped off at the Front Street Animal Shelter in good condition after being taken a couple weeks ago.

On Memorial Day, CBS13 reported on the dog theft, speaking with Robbert Lennox and Linda Martinez, a divorced couple who share custody of the dog. They said Angel is a support dog for Lennox and his 15-year-old daughter with autism.

Lennox said he was in front of the Shell Station on Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino when two women grabbed him and took the dog on May 22.

At the time, Martinez said her daughter was torn apart by the crime.

“She has shut down. She’s verbal but she’s not speaking right now, she’s barely eating, she’s sad oh, that’s her support animal,” Martinez said.

Now reunited, Martinez said her daughter cried when Angel was returned and is “talking a mile a minute now.”