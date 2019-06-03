MANTECA (CBS13) – One man is recovering after being seriously injured in Manteca.

On Sunday night around 6:55 p.m., police were called out to apartments in the 1200 block of East Atherton Drive on reports of a drive-by shooting. Officers on the scene found the victim, a man, in the parking lot suffering from life-threatening injuries — but he had not been shot, according to a police department statement.

Medical aid was given to the victim and he was taken to a local area hospital.

Detectives were notified and responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim or commenting on what led up to the incident, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Currently there are no suspect(s) in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101. The case number for this incident is 19-21672 and the lead investigator is Detective Bright.