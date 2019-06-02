AUBURN (CBS13) – Police are trying to track down the suspect or suspects responsible for a string of car burglaries in Auburn, Rocklin, and other areas of Placer County.

On Sunday afternoon, there were several incidents of cars being broken into by having their windows smashed. Police say whoever did it moved quickly, according to an Auburn Police Department statement.

One resident notified Auburn police of a possible suspect who they described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s driving a silver Mercedes. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and working with nearby law enforcement offices to identify the suspect(s).

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the rear of Pizza Express (Auburn Folsom), Round Table, the Yue Lot (above Old Town), or Echo Valley are encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department (530-823-4234).