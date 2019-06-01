EMERALD BAY (CBS13) – We now know the name of the woman who’s tragic slip sent her over the edge of a waterfall near Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay.

Stephanie Espinosa, a 35-year-old mother of two died after going over Eagle Falls above Emerald Bay when she slipped while reaching for a branch and was swept over a waterfall.

“When I go back to my furthest memory in life, it’s with her. She is my older sister but has been more of a mother to me,” said Nick Martinez, Espinosa’s brother. “The whole reason why I”m doing this with you guys is to clear up the articles, they were really disturbing. It really made Stephanie sound like she was a young girl who was just trying to take a selfie and fell off a cliff.”

An initial report from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District showed pictures of the area, and included a line, “this is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

Stephanie didn’t even have her phone on her when she fell. She was trying to enjoy the moment which is something she was a big advocate of,” said Martinez.

Espinoza leaves behind two teenage children.