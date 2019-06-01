LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police in Lincoln are investigating shots that were fired at apartments and vehicles in Lincoln on Friday night.

The shooting happened at the apartment complex in the area of 174 South O Street. Around 11:15 p.m., the suspect or suspects fired around 10 rounds from a handgun. The shots hit two occupied apartments and four empty vehicles, say police.

Police say the shots came from a nearby apartment complex at 1675 I Street.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police are reviewing video from the apartment complexes. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at (916) 645-4040.