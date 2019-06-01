



FOLSOM (CBS13) – The public is being asked to help locate a missing 14-old-girl who is at risk because she has autism.

Police in Folsom issued a statement Saturday identifying the missing girl as Julia Hutchinson. She’s described as a Caucasian female who’s 5 feet one inch tall and weighs 188 pounds. She has long, red hair and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and jean shorts with a floral print, according to Folsom police.

Hutchinson was last seen in the 100 Block of Gilded Rock Circle in Folsom at 3:30 p.m. She went to go see a friend but reportedly never returned home, say police.

Hutchinson lacks safety awareness and has limited communication abilities. She can answer yes or no questions and will calm down easily when spoken to about her dog, Holly, or her cat, Kita.

Anyone with information that may help police find Julia is asked to call 911 or contact the Folsom Police Department at 916-355-7231 and reference case number 19-2058.