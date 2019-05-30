SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say an inmate has been killed at a Northern California state prison and two other prisoners are suspects in his death.

Officials say the 63-year-old man was stabbed with a homemade weapon in an exercise yard Thursday at California State Prison, Sacramento.

Guards saw two inmates fighting with him and used pepper spray and a blast grenade to stop the violence.

The dead inmate was serving life without chance of parole at the maximum-security prison east of Sacramento. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The suspects have been identified as Joshua Kerr and Nicholas Mangelli. Both men have been placed in the prison’s segregation unit.

Mangelli, 28, is serving a life sentence out of Sacramento County without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Kerr, 35, is serving a 22-year sentence out of Orange County for second-degree murder with an enhancement for gang activity and second-degree robbery.

