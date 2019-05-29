



— A high school grad had an emotional reunion with a surprise visitor during her ceremony at the Golden 1 Center.

It happened at the Cosumnes Oaks High School Graduation Ceremony Wednesday.

Lance corporal Honeywood made it back home to Sacramento after a long deployment in Australia just in time to surprise his younger sister Kali Honeywood as she received her diploma.

READ ALSO: Parking Prices Puts Parents On Edge During Graduation

LC Honeywood is stationed out of Camp Pendleton with the 5th Regiment 2nd Battalion 4th Marines and just spend about a year in Darwin, Australia.

Honeywood said after not seeing his sister for about a year he just wanted to say,

“Good job and I’m proud of you. Keep working hard and I love you. I’ll always be with you no matter where I am.”

The marine is planning to stay home for a bit and visit before going off to his next deployment in Okinawa, Japan.