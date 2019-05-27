A veteran-owned business is helping other veterans work through the trauma they experienced during their service.

The program is giving vets a chance to saddle up. More than a dozen horses help make trail brothers what it is today. It all started when one veteran came home from a tour of duty.

“I just got back from Afghanistan. I guess I lost my identity and I started working with horses a lot more than before I think they just kind of brought me back to life,” said Zackary Leyden, president of Trail Brothers.

Using horses as therapy helped Leyden so much that he wanted others to have the same experience.

“If it helped me so much it might help other people,” he said.

“Our horses are therapeutic so if you’re nervous they’ll be there for you and take care of you. Our horses are trained to do so,” said Trail Brothers Vice President Kalea Bell.

Veterans can now ride for free every day with Trail Brothers.

“It’s exciting to get out and away from your iPhones and TVs and everything else and be a part of nature a little bit,” said veteran Michael Reed.

Part of every reservation goes to cover the cost of a veteran’s ride. That way, veterans never have to pay for the experience.

“As many times as they want as often as they want veterans will always ride for free as long as we can keep it moving,” said Leyden.