SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The husband of Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Chasten Buttigieg, is hosting a brunch fundraiser for his partner in Sacramento.
The event is happening the morning of June 9, as part of Sacramento’s Pride Fest.
Mayor Pete, as Buttigieg is known, has been an unapologetic critic of President Donald Trump on several occasions.