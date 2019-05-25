(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 22, 2019, South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (L) speaks besides husband Chasten Glezman at the West Side Democratic Club during a Dyngus Day celebration event in South Bend, Indiana. - Buttigieg, the gay, liberal mayor of the small American city of South Bend, in the conservative bastion of Indiana, officially launched his presidential bid on April 14th, joining a crowded field of Democrats vying for their party\'s nomination in 2020. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)





— The husband of Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Chasten Buttigieg, is hosting a brunch fundraiser for his partner in Sacramento.

The event is happening the morning of June 9, as part of Sacramento’s Pride Fest.

ALSO: Lizzo Headlining Sac Pride In June

Mayor Pete, as Buttigieg is known, has been an unapologetic critic of President Donald Trump on several occasions.

You can find more details about the fundraiser here.