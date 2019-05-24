



— The National Weather Service isseud a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Butte and Yuba Counties until 11:30 p.m. Large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain is possible.

UPDATE 10:09 p.m. — A flash flood warning has just been issued for the Camp Fire burn scar area until 3:30 a.m.

UPDATE 9:55 p.m. — The NWS has just issed a flash flood warning for Butte County until 3:45 a.m.

— The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Butte and Plumas Counties.

The warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m.

STO issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butte, Plumas [CA] till 10:30 PM PDT https://t.co/Ur9HMXCEHx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 25, 2019

That same storm rolled through Redding earlier on Friday night bringing large hail.

Tune to CBS13 all night for the latest weather forecasts. And you can always visit us online at cbs13.com/weather.