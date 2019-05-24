BATMAN: The Ride
Officially Opens Sunday, May 26
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo
For more information, visit http://www.sixflags.com

Waterfront Days
May 24-26
Old Sacramento Waterfront
FREE!
http://www.oldsacramento.com

Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery
http://www.sanantoniowinery.com
http://www.stellarosa.com

Taste of Fair Oaks
June 7
North Ridge Country Club
6:00PM-9:30PM
For Tickets: 916-967-2903 or http://www.fairoakschamber.com
Taste of Fair Oaks Tickets: http://www.fairoakschamber.com
Mayhem Mikes: https://www.mayhemmikesbbqsauce.com/

EMIGH HARDWARE
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
http://emigh.com/

School of Rock Roseville Grand Opening
May 24th
5pm
228 Vernon St.
Roseville
FREE
https://locations.schoolofrock.com/roseville

On Point Body
3054 Sunrise Blvd – Suite G
Rancho Cordova
(916) 382-4355
https://www.onpointbody.com/surfset

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.