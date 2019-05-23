SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game\'s history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — You might want to start looking up your long-lost friends and family in Plumas County.

Someone in the county won almost $2.5 million playing Powerball.

The winning ticket was for last night’s drawing and was sold at Hallelujah Junction Market on Highway 70 near Chilcoot.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers from Wednesday’s draw, missing only the red Powerball number 3, the California Lottery said.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 07, 10, 20, 44, 57, with Powerball 3.