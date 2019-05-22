



— A father and daughter finally connected after finding out they are related through a DNA test.

Diane Stainer, 54, and Ken Warren, 81, are daughter and father. CBS13 was with them as they met face-to-face at the Sacramento International Airport.

Stainer lives in Jackson, and took a DNA test that led to her locating Warren in Canada.

SWIPE THROUGH PHOTOS OF DIANE AND KEN’S MEETING

“I cannot even begin to explain to people what this process was like and how accepting and how much love I feel,” Stainer said.

Warren described the first phone call.

READ ALSO: Mother Thanks Good Samaritans Who Saved Her Son From Fiery Crash

“What I actually said was, ‘What was your mother’s name?’ and she told me her mother’s name, and then I said, ‘I know who your dad is — it’s me,” Warren said.

Old photos show Stainer as a child with her mother. When Stainer was 12, her mother died in a plane crash, never revealing whether she knew her true father.

“And I really cared about her mother,” Warren said.

Now, sharing the family history in a giant scrapbook, this father and daughter are together at last.

READ: Former Kings Dancers React To Decision To Disband Group For New Co-Ed Hip-Hop Crew

“I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a daughter, and unfortunately I missed the first 53 years of her life,” Warren said.

It is not too late.

“It’s cool, it’s like a beautiful new beginning, you know?” Stainer said.

Not surprisingly, father and daughter have already noticed some similarities. They are both left-handed, they both love to write, and they are both big talkers.

Diane has a big week planned for her dad. Starting Thursday, she’s taking him to yoga.