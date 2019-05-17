TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police are warning that items stolen from a Turlock law enforcement officer’s residence are reportedly being used to impersonated a sheriff’s department deputy.

The officer’s home was burglarized sometime between May 3 and May 7, and the thief or thieves took several items, including two bullet-proof vests with removable patches that read “Sheriff,” “DEA,” and “Police”; a black helmet; a Kevlar helmet; two handguns; and a rifle, according to a statement from Turlock police.

The stolen items reportedly surfaced the next day, say police. In the early hours of May 8, someone described as “suspicious” was seen on surveillance camera footage checking for unlocked vehicles in the 4000 block of N. Berkeley Avenue, say police. The person was wearing a bullet-proof vest with “Sheriff” on the front and back, a green uniform shirt, and a green hat.

Then on May 10, the same person was seen on surveillance camera in the 1800 block of Alex Way. They were wearing the same vest and shirt.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

There have been no additional reports of law enforcement impersonators in the area. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and you suspect they are not a real officer, you can call 9-1-1 to report the activity.