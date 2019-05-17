Comments
Strut Performing Arts
“WALK IN A GARDEN OF QUILTS”
Live On, Drive On
http://www.nasa.gov/Hubble
El Dorado County Fairgrounds
Strut Performing Arts
209.521.6683
Social Media = / Strut Performing Arts
“WALK IN A GARDEN OF QUILTS”
TODAY 10-5
TOMORROW 10-4
6365 DOUGLAS BLVD., GRANITE BAY
Live On, Drive On
Scott Santana Memorial Car Show
Saturday, May 18
Marketplace at the El Dorado Hills Town Center
4364 Town Center Blvd.
El Dorado Hills
More Info: http://www.LiveOnDriveOn.com
http://www.nasa.gov/Hubble
@NASAHubble
El Dorado County Fairgrounds
https://www.facebook.com/Western-States-Farriers-Association-212929475388299/