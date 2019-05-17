Question of the Day Pt. 2The first thing I'll do when I retire is ______.

15 hours ago

Rattlesnake vs Dog Training Pt. 2Lori Wallace has more on this training happening at VCA Bradshaw Animal Hospital.

15 hours ago

Whitney High Broadcast Pt. 2Ashley Williams has more from Whitney High’s broadcast center!

15 hours ago

BBQ & A Pt. 3Cody has more with Jamie Purviance and a vegetarian dish for the grill!

15 hours ago

Check In With Marianne Pt. 3More with Tina and Marianne!

15 hours ago