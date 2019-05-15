Dad Joke of the Day: I'm MilkCody is here with a joke to make your kids laugh (or groan) at breakfast this morning.

2 hours ago

Trivia ToastCourtney has some more trivia for the Good Day crew!

2 hours ago

5 A.M. Club MemberCourtney announces our 5 A.M. Club Member of the day!

2 hours ago

May Storm Bringing Sierra SnowDan Mitchinson has a live update on conditions in the Sierras!

2 hours ago

Show & TellCody has an update on diplomatic relations in Austria and how McDonald's is involved.

2 hours ago