SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings are making their dance team a gender inclusive group next season.

The team announced on Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings Dancers will be evolving for the 2019-20 season. The team will now be gender inclusive, meaning men and women can join, and will be named the “916 Crew.”

Like the 916 Crew, the dance team for the Kings’ G League affiliate in Stockton will also become a gender inclusive group called “209 Hype.”

Auditions for the teams will open in mid-June.