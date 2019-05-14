SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Roman Catholic Sacramento Diocese is joining with several other dioceses in California to offer a victims compensation fund for those who have been sexually abused by diocesan priests while they were children.

The private fund is intended to help “atone for the Church’s failure to protect children and young people abused by Catholic priests,” stated Bishop Jaime Soto in a press release on Tuesday.

Most claims will be paid in three months or less, according to program administrator Kenneth Feinberg.

Victims can apply for compensation regardless of when the abuse occurred.

“No amount of money can make up for the evil done to victims of priestly sex abuse. I acknowledge the pain that was caused, my shame and sorrow that it happened in the name of the Church, my intention to help victim/survivors heal from that abuse,” said Bishop Soto.

Settlements paid through the program will come from diocesan funds or insurance. No parish resources or contributions from the Annual Catholic Appeal will be used.