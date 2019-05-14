LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Attendees order food from a food truck outside of Hello Kitty Con October 31, 2014 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California. Some 25,000 fans are expected to attend Hello Kitty Con between October 30 and November 2. The event celebrates 40 years of the Sanrio icon, featuring Hello Kitty merchandise, art installations, a costume contest and more. (Photo by Dan R. Krauss/Getty Images)





— Get excited Sanrio fans! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Sacramento and Stockton this month.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck started in 2014, offering sweet treats to Sanrio fans in Southern California. Now it travels around the country selling pretty pink desserts and merch.

The cafe truck will be in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall this Saturday, May 18 and in Stockton at Weberstown Mall on May 25.

For more information on the locations visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck website.