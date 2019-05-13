



— A state bill is hoping to give every California-born child a savings account to kick start their future.

Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-San Fernando Valley) authored the bill which would automatically enroll each child in the program with an initial deposit of at least $25.

Read about the Child Saving’s Account Program bill here.

The money would come from the state budget and private investments. San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles have already started their own local child savings account programs.

Nazarian also has a bill making its way through the legislature that would provide additional reimbursement to schools that serve a plant-based entree or milk option for kids.

The bill would allow schools to apply for funding for reimbursement of up $0.20 per meal that includes a plant-based option or up to $0.10 per meal that includes a plant-based milk option, or both.

The goal of the bill is to fight student obesity and reduce the state’s carbon footprint.