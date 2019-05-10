



— On Thursday, we brought you the story of how a Grass Valley Charter School fundraiser set for this weekend is canceled , after social media posts by conspiracy theorists connected the event to a possible terror attack.

On Friday, several law enforcement offices in the area came together to help make up the money being lost because of the canceled fundraiser.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Grass Valley Police Department, and Nevada City Police Department have created a crowdfunding campaign for the school.

You can click here to donate to the online fundraiser.