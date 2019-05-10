Recreating Mom's PhotosTune in.

45 minutes ago

Dress Like MomJulissa Ortiz shows us the anchors honoring their lovely mothers in an interesting way.

45 minutes ago

News of the WeirdCody brings us more more weird news.

1 hour ago

Trail Coffee RoastersAshley Williams is out learning more about the new college coffee spot in the heart in Stockton.

1 hour ago

Rainbow Crosswalks Pt.2Lori Wallace is back in Davis learning more about the event bringing pride to the streets.

1 hour ago