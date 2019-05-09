



— Police say three 18-year-old females are in custody in connection to a series of retail thefts worth almost $200,000.

The suspects are accused of stealing approximately $1,200 from the Hollister store in Fairfield, over $30,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria Secret, and over $150,000 from Ulta Beauty.

Fairfield police said on April 9, employees at the Solano Mall Victoria’s Secret location reported a theft of approximately $25,000 worth of merchandise. The employees said three black females entered the store with empty shopping bags and filled them with the merchandise even after being confronted by employees.

A Fairfield police community service officer (CSO) took a theft report and learned from an Asset Protection Investigator for Victoria’s Secret that the same females were suspects in a similar theft in San Mateo.

Fairfield PD Detective Reyna took over the investigation and determined the females were also suspected of several other thefts throughout Northern California including a Feb. 2019 theft in Fairfield.

Investigators identified one of the suspects as Angenique Kyer. Working with numerous other jurisdictions, detectives connected the suspects to at least nine thefts between Feb. and April 2019.

Two other suspects were identified as Akaila Elder and Shamajai Jack, all 18-years old and all from Fairfield.

Elder and Jack were arrested by Napa police detectives on Tuesday for a strong-arm robbery at an Ulta Beauty. Fairfield Police detained Kyer and a 15-year-old female the same afternoon. The 15-year-old was released to family.