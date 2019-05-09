



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Igloo-brand coolers are being recalled over concerns children can get trapped inside and suffocate.

Officials say the latch can automatically lock and trap someone inside the airtight containers, possibly causing them to suffocate.

One child has already reportedly been trapped in a cooler, but was freed by an adult.

About 60,000 coolers are being recalled. The models under recall are:

-Igloo marine elite 54 quart -Igloo marine elite 72 quart -Igloo marine elite legend 94 quart -Igloo marine elite glide 110 quart -Igloo marine elite contour 150 quart.

The coolers were sold online and in stores between Jan. 2015 and March of this year.

Consumers can contact igloo for a free replacement. More information about the recall can be found at the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.