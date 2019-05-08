SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – L and 7th streets are back open Wednesday morning in Downtown Sacramento after structural concerns during the demolition of the historic Hotel Marshall.

The street was shut down Tuesday night as a precaution to ensure public safety while crews started demolishing the inside of the historic hotel.

Being told debris falling is stuff that was supposed to be demolished tomorrow anyways but road closures will remain in place as a precaution pic.twitter.com/QDPnuPN3Hu — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) May 8, 2019

Debris started falling from the building’s brick façade, but crews told authorities this was a normal part of the demolition process.

A former single-room occupancy hotel, the historic Hotel Marshall is right up against the Golden 1 Center arena. The hotel closed in 2015 and sat vacant, but is now being remodeled as a new Hyatt Centric hotel as part of the work at the Downtown Commons.

City leaders have said they expect the hotel to open by March of 2020.