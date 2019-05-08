SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – L and 7th streets are back open Wednesday morning in Downtown Sacramento after structural concerns during the demolition of the historic Hotel Marshall.
The street was shut down Tuesday night as a precaution to ensure public safety while crews started demolishing the inside of the historic hotel.
Debris started falling from the building’s brick façade, but crews told authorities this was a normal part of the demolition process.
A former single-room occupancy hotel, the historic Hotel Marshall is right up against the Golden 1 Center arena. The hotel closed in 2015 and sat vacant, but is now being remodeled as a new Hyatt Centric hotel as part of the work at the Downtown Commons.
City leaders have said they expect the hotel to open by March of 2020.