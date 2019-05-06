



— There’s a baby boom at the Gold County Wildlife Rescue.

The center in Auburn sees more than 3,500 animals of all species each year, mostly in the spring. Right now, it’s baby bird season and the center needs pairs of gentle hands to help feed them.

“We need volunteers for anything from feeding the birds to doing the dishes everything you’d do for a pet at home,” said Dina Fiala.

Volunteers at the center have seen possums, coyotes, and even bunnies found on a housing development construction site all in need of rehabilitation.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the rescue, go to their website here. All volunteers must attend mandatory training and by at least 18-years-old to have direct contact with the animals.