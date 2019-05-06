



— Police say an 11-year-old girl hit by a drunk driver is showing signs of improvement.

Her father, mother and brother were killed when the driver missed a curve, plowing into their trailer as they slept at a mobile home park off of State Route 113 in Sutter County.

The family said they believe the 11-year-old girl is going to survive.

On Monday evening, crime scene tape was still up in front of the damaged trailers. Police said the man accused of driving drunk, causing these deaths bonded out of jail Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol said they filed a request for no bail, to keep Ismael Huazo Jardinez behind bars. A judge denied that and now police fear he might flee.

A relative of the family who was killed told CBS13 the family knew the risks of living on the corner of the highway, but they never thought something like this would happen. He also said doctors are doing good work on the 11-year-old girl and they believe things will turn out okay.

CBS13 asked Caltrans about the stretch of highway where this happened. A spokesperson said they are investigating if safety changes need to be made, but that could take weeks.