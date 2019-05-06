



JUST ANNOUNCED: @JohnMayer brings his Summer Tour to Sacramento, Sept. 17! ❤️ Tickets on sale May 10 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QTaUPL8ygU — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) May 6, 2019

— GRAMMY Award-winning singer, John Mayer, will be performing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday, September 17 as part of his 2019 World Tour.

The concert will feature two sets of music spanning from his entire recording career. There will be no opening act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at Golden1Center.com.