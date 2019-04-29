



DAVIS (CBS13) — It’s tree pollen season, but we’re also seeing grass pollen, which should not even be here until summer. The pollen creates an eye-watering mix for allergy sufferers who are looking for relief any way they can.

There’s no easy answer to allergies. You can grow out of them or even develop them later in life. This means bad news for more than 50 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies.

The winds push pollen out of the trees and into the air. In Sacramento, it has been particularly bad.

Dr. Gil Magpantay is an allergist at Sutter Health. He uses pollen.com to track the allergy index each day. Magpantay said we’re in the moderate range right now, where people start having issues.

He said spring and summer correlate with grass allergies.

“With that type of patient, you put them on allergy shots. They have an 80 to 90% success of improving their symptoms,” Magpantay said.

The allergy shots are not a short-term solution because they take at least six months to work. But Dr. Magpantay said the added benefit of the shot is that it cures you in the long term.

Thanks to the valley, Sacramento is one of the worst regions for allergies. We can also thank the wind, sunshine, and rains.

“With rain, you tend to have higher pollen counts subsequently,” Magpantay said.

The answer to ending your seasonal suffering could be found in your local grocery store. But Dr. Magpantay broke some myths about honey too.

“I don’t recommend that because local honey or raw honey has other contaminants that could contain mold or other bacteria,” Magpantay said.

Doctors say the allergy shot can take anywhere from two to five years to fully cure you of your allergies.