



— Crews in Isla Vista, near Santa Barabara, say they rescued a Sacramento man Saturday night who fell from a cliff.

Police say the man was attending a party on the cliff when he reportedly lost his balance and went over.

ALSO: Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck In Engine Compartment

Firefighters performed a high-angle rope rescue to get the man back to the top off of the cliff and into an ambulance.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are not releasing the man’s name.

They say alcohol was a factor in the accident.