



— A beloved giraffe statue that was airlifted from Nut Tree Village after it was damaged in a car crash, is on the mend.

When the plastic giraffe took a direct hit from an out-of-control driver in front of the Vacaville Nut Tree Plaza carousel, Davis Spencer was quick to stick his neck out to take a closer look at the poor guy.

Spencer’s wheels and his wrench started turning. He had to step up to fix this “local icon.” Using his body shop expertise, he went to work doing his best Humpty Dumpty to put the broken giraffe back together again, broken legs and all.

“It’s not much different than a fiberglass car,” Spencer said.

The job is a tall order, 17 feet tall to be exact, but Spencer said it is going well.

Earlier this month the statue had to be lifted by a crane from the scene of impact.

“and now we’re just so excited about getting our giraffe back and we’re real excited about seeing him real soon,” said Julie Davis with the Nut Tree Plaza.

When he makes his triumphant return in some freshly-landscaped terrain, he’ll have something new — a name.

Davis said the Nut Tree Plaza will have a naming contest for the giraffe. Spencer is still finishing up his repairs, and the giraffe is set to stand tall once again in a few weeks.