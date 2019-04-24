



A new study says Americans are becoming increasingly sedentary. They spend almost a third of their waking hours sitting down, and computer use is partly to blame.

ALSO: Exercise, Sleep, Screens: New Guidelines For Children Under 5

Researchers found that over almost a decade, average daily sitting time increased by roughly an hour — to about eight hours for U.S. teens and almost 6 1/2 hours for adults. That includes school and work hours, but leisure-time computer use among all ages increased too.

By 2016, at least half of Americans ages 5 and up spent an hour or more of leisure time daily using computers. And most Americans of all ages watched TV or videos for at least two hours daily

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.