



— A Jamestown couple was arrested Monday after soliciting the sale of marijuana on Facebook lead to multiple felony charges.

Sonora Police said officers found a Facebook post advertising marijuana for sale on Monday night and set up a meeting to buy some of the marijuana in Jamestown.

Officers reportedly met 38-year-old Malissa McCarthy, who arrived with two ounces of marijuana in her possession. Police later learned McCarthy is on probation.

Police also contacted a man who was seen standing across the street at an apartment door during the sale. He was identified as McCarthy’s boyfriend and the father of her youngest child, 20-year-old Addam Smith.

Officers said they saw several more ounces of marijuana in the apartment from outside. The officers performed a safety check of the child and a probation search, reportedly finding two guns, ammunition, 27 ounces of marijuana, cash, and 3.6 ounces of methamphetamine.

The child was determined to be safe inside the home and was released to Child Welfare Services.

Both McCarthy and Smith were arrested for several felony charges each and booked at the county jail.