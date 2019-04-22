SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It tastes like Summer at Krispy Kreme this week with the return of Lemon Glazed Doughnuts and Krispy Kreme is asking fans to use #KrispyKreme to show off their treats.

The chain brought back the fan favorite, but for this week only. Lemon-flavored fans can buy the Lemon Glazed Doughnuts until Sunday, April 28.

Starting May 6, Krispy Kreme with sell three other fruit-flavored glazed doughnuts:

Pineapple

Key Lime

Strawberry

The fruit flavors will be sold until June 16.

Krispy Kreme has four locations in the area: Florin Road (Sacramento), Fairway Drive (Roseville), E Monte Vista Ave (Vacaville), West March Lane (Stockton).