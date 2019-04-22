ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A woman is in critical condition with life-threatening burns that she received from her partner, say police.

On Saturday around 10:55 p.m., police were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Cirby Way. There, they found a woman who was severely burned. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Roseville police.

Through the course of their investigation, police discovered the woman’s partner, Richard R. Frederiksen, 48, of Roseville, may have intentionally burned her, according to a police department statement.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Fredericksen was taken into custody. He is being held at South Placer Jail on charges of attempted murder and inflicting corporal injury.