



– Police have arrested a third suspect in the death of Monterey doctor Thomas Burchard.

Jon Kennison, 27, was booked into a Las Vegas jail Wednesday on murder charges.

Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was arrested in Stockton last month in connection with the murder. An alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Diana Nicole Pena, was also arrested. All three are facing murder and conspiracy charges.

Dr. Burchard’s body was found abandoned in a car on Nevada State Route 147 back on March 7. Authorities say he had been bludgeoned to death.