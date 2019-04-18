Filed Under:Kelsey Turner, Las Vegas, Stockton News


LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – Police have arrested a third suspect in the death of Monterey doctor Thomas Burchard.

Jon Kennison, 27, was booked into a Las Vegas jail Wednesday on murder charges.

Jon Kennison’s 2017 booking photo from an unrelated incident. (credit: State of Nevada)

Former Playboy Playmate Kelsey Turner is accused of murder.

Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was arrested in Stockton last month in connection with the murder. An alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Diana Nicole Pena, was also arrested. All three are facing murder and conspiracy charges.

Accused killer Diana Pena in court.

Dr. Burchard’s body was found abandoned in a car on Nevada State Route 147 back on March 7. Authorities say he had been bludgeoned to death.