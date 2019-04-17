



Pickle maker Vlasic is putting a new twist on the traditional pickle, with pickle chips. These are different than your average pickle-flavored potato chips; they’re actually pickle slices.

Thomas M. McGough, co-chief operating officer and executive vice-president of Conagra Brands, the company that owns Vlasic, touted the convenience and healthiness of the chips, which are still being developed.

“Eating pickles out of a conventional jar is inconvenient and messy, and pickle snacks are actually becoming a thing, particularly in c-stores. So we’ve created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices and also a Vlasic vacuum-fried pickle chips that taste absolutely fantastic,” he said.

The pickles are thinly sliced and vacuum fried.

It’s unclear when they’ll hit store shelves.

McGough says in the last quarter Conagra’s snack sales grew nearly 8 percent.