



“It’s just a shame. It’s just tragic. Such a good kid,” family friend and neighbor Janet O’Flaherty said.

Joshua Braica, 29, lost his life while training to protect his country. The staff sergeant was driving a tactical vehicle over the weekend when he was involved in a rollover crash.

“You just don’t want that to happen and you don’t think something like that would happen in the training exercise,” O’Flaherty said.

Joshua is the seventh Marine to die on duty this year. O’Flaherty says he has always wanted to join the military. She says Joshua’s family escaped from Romania more than 30 years ago. They eventually settled in Auburn, to raise their six children.

“He’s just a good American boy. He’s just a good American person you can be proud of,” O’Flaherty said.

A graduate from Placer High School, Joshua enlisted in 2010, serving as an intelligence Marine. He leaves behind a wife, and a son, who is just a few months old.

“It’s just what most parents would want, a child like Josh and be proud of him,” O’Flaherty said.

Two other marines suffered minor injuries in the accident.