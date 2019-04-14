Family Heartbroken And Confused As DUI Crash Suspect Is Released Hours After Premature Baby DiedOn the same day their newborn baby died in the hospital, the suspect arrested in the crash that put him there, was from jail with no charge.

Plan To Reduce Noise From Gun Club BackfiresThe Auburn Trapshooting club built a wall specifically to muffle the sounds sound of gunfire that has been a nuisance to some neighbors...but their plan backfired.

Fisher-Price Now Recalling Rock 'N Play Sleeper After 30+ Infant DeathsFisher Price issued a recall on Friday for its popular Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more than 30 infants have died while using it.

Home Built In 2012 Withstood The Camp Fire's Deadly Flames Thanks To New Building CodesCarrell said the care they took while building their home helped it survive with only minimal damage.

US State Dept. Warning Travelers About Kidnapping Risk Abroad To 35 CountriesThe US State Department has updated its travel advisories for 35 countries with a new indicator to highlight the risk of kidnapping and hostage-taking.

Owner Of ‘Flintstones’ House Announces Lawsuit Against HillsboroughThe legal battle is heating up between the city of Hillsborough and the owner of the popular if polarizing “Flintstones” home — a familiar sight for thousands of commuters along the Interstate 280 corridor on the Peninsula.

High-Speed Chase Through North Sacramento Ends In CrashA man was taken away in a stretcher after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the North Sacramento area that ended in a crash.

Bothersome Bug Boom In The ValleyAn annoying gnat explosion in the valley was caused by the wet winter.

Report: Luke Walton Agrees To 4-Year Deal As Head Coach Of Sacramento KingsThe Sacramento Kings have offered its head coaching job to Luke Walton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

