



Crews are back out on the Sacramento River on Friday, working to recover the tow truck that crashed into the waters last month.

Shalvinesh Sharma and his wife Roselyn have been missing since their truck plunged off the Pioneer Bridge on March 26.

On Thursday, a person walking along the river near Garcia Bend Park spotted a body in the water. Officials later confirmed it was Shalvinesh’s body.

Roselyn’s body still hasn’t been found.

Friday, a barge parked under the bridge on the Sacramento River to help in recovering the tow truck. Rapid, frigid waters have complicated and delayed recovery efforts.

As of the morning hours, crews are working to anchor the barge.

Authorities say recovery efforts may take up to two days.