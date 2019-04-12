Jennifer & Co. Boutique
218 S Lincoln Way
Galt
209-8245939
Instagram: @jenniferandcoboutique

Milka Coffee Roasters
1501 G St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Mon – Sat 8:00 am – 4:30 pm
https://www.milkacoffee.com/

Comedian Paul Morrissey
Tonight-Sunday
Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club
Sacramento
1207 Front St, Sacramento
More Info: (916) 446-8128
Tickets to Paul Morrissey’s show at Laughs Unlimited: http://www.laughsunlimited.com/
http://www.paulhasawebsite.com

Sacramento Dog Show
Today – Sunday
SacramentoKennelClub.com

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM
THURSDAY APRIL 18
5pm-9pm
216 O Street
Sacramento

Crocker Art Museum “Night at the Museum”:
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1878/2019-04-18

Reno Gorman webpage:
https://www.renogorman.com/

Sac Cirque’s Sacramento Artist Showcase:
Saturday, May 11
The Colonial Theater
Go to http://www.SacCirque.com

9th Annual Green Fashion Show
University of the Pacific, Grace Covell Hall
Tonight @ 6pm
Free

Quarry Park Adventures
Grand Opening Today
Open 7-days-a-week
Adventure Times 8am-5:30pm
5373 Pacific St., Rocklin
(916) 824-1680
http://www.quarrypark.com

Mock Trial
ROBERT T. MATSUI FEDERAL COURTHOUSE
501 I Street, Room 4-200
Sacramento, CA 95814
916-930-4000

HAKU AND WINE
Custom Made Haku Lei
Website: hakuandwine.com
Email: hakuandwine@gmail.com

Instagram: @haku_and_wine
Facebook: Haku and Wine
YouTube: Haku and Wine
https://www.hakuandwine.com/

