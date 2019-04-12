Friday's Show Info (4/12/19)

El Dorado County Maintenance Worker Accused Of Doing Side Jobs With Inmate LaborA worker, 33-year-old Ricci Chavez, is accused of using county equipment for side jobs he was arrested for felony embezzlement.

Coffee Shop Criminals Strike Again, Grabbing Computers From PatronsIn each case, thieves target seated customers, grabbing their laptops, then running for the door.

Soda Reprieve! Big Gulp Ban Bill Pulled By California LawmakerSoda drinkers in California will get to enjoy the Big Gulp for a while longer after the Assemblymember behind the Big Gulp Ban bill pulled the legislation.

Access To Serene Lakes Restored After Sierra Snow Runoff Floods Soda Springs BridgeHundreds of homeowners are stranded after snow runoff flooded the only bridge accessing their subdivision.

PetsMart Offering Free Photos With The Easter Bunny This WeekendPetSmart is offering free digital photos with the Eastery Bunny -- and the entire family is invited.

With Gas Prices Getting Closer To $4 A Gallon, Californians Look For Ways To SaveForecasters see this trend continuing for about one more month, not just in California, but across the country.

Neighbor Rushes To Stop Elk Grove Home Invasion With Golf ClubAn Elk Grove man rushed to stop a home invasion happening at his neighbor's house Tuesday.

Homeowners Battle To Kick Out Squatters Living In SqualorThe owner's family inherited the home and was told they have no rights to kick out the six adult squatters living inside.

Vandals Cover Picnic Area Of Stanislaus National Forest In GraffitiA tagging tornado in Tuolumne County sparked outrage after a man posted a video of the vandalism on Facebook.