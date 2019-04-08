



— Cracker Barrel broke ground on a new location in Rocklin Monday.

This will be the second location in Northern California, joining the restaurant that opened on Howe Avenue in Sacramento last August after construction delays. The store will be at 4660 Sierra College Boulevard in Rocklin and is expected to open in November 2019.

This 10,000 square foot restaurant will include the iconic front porch and will sit 180 guests. Cracker Barrel plans to hire more than 175 full and part-time employees.

California is home to just five Cracker Barrel locations, including the newest in Rocklin, out of 659 stores in 45 states.

Cracker Barrel is known for its memorabilia and Americana décor that reflects the culture of its surroundings.