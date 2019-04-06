



— First responders from across the region escorted a fallen Yuba City firefighter to his final resting place.

41-year-old Daniel J. Laird was helping with a controlled burn in the Sam Houston National Forest in Texas when the helicopter he was in went down.

Laird, a Helitack captain from the Tahoe National Forest, died at the scene

On Saturday, firetrucks and police vehicles lined the way to the Sutter Cemetary.

Laird is survived by his wife and daughter.