



— The Dutch Bros Coffee location in Dixon is raising money for the two teens who were electrocuted in a canal this week.

On Friday, April 5, the company will give $1 from the purchase of every drink to the families of Jacob Hourmouzus and Jacob Schneider. The Dutch Bros Coffee in Dixon is located at 2375 North First Street.

Both teens attended Dixon High School.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Department, the boys jumped into a canal to save a dog. They were electrocuted when they reached up and grabbed a metal bridge to prevent from being swept down the canal.