



— There was a heated debate in the Colonial Heights neighborhood of Sacramento on Tuesday over a marijuana lounge operating in the neighborhood. Some questioned if the establishment is legal and claim people driving away from the lounge are driving under the influence.

Colonial Heights is bounded by Stockton Boulevard on the West, 58th Street on the east, 21st Avenue on the south, and 14th Avenue on the north.

Residents say the visitors on Sunday and Tuesday nights are creating a traffic nightmare. Wayne, the owner of the Public House Theater, is at odds with neighbors over heavy traffic and a steady stream of visitors.

“This is a bedroom community and to bring a marijuana lounge into the neighborhood just really upsets me,” said resident Stephen Bicker.

It’s an ongoing problem on 14th Avenue and neighbors have begun lining the streets with garbage cans to prevent illegal parking and more.

READ: Spies In The Skies? Russian Surveillance Jet Seen Flying Over Sensitive Military Sites

“People were smoking weed, hot boxing in their car, and driving away,” said resident John Kline.

Wayne showed his business license to CBS13 to prove he has a legal operation. Sacramento police reported a few problems, saying officers responded to the address in March of 2019 over complains of cars, noise, and foot traffic.

The visitors Tuesday looking for parking declined to talk. There were 24 vendors inside the club Tuesday.

Wayne claims this is just another case of neighborhood gentrification at odds with people who grew up in the community.