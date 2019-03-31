



— A car plowed into a Thai restaurant in downtown Sacramento Sunday, giving staff inside quite the scare.

It happened on the corner of 12th and I Streets.

Police say two cars collided, sending one of them careening through the restaurant window.

The owner says accidents like this happen all too often.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Luckily, even though employees of the restaurant were present, no one inside was hurt.