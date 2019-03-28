



— Country music superstar Luke Combs just extended his current Beer Never Broke My Heart tour and added a stop in Sacramento this fall.

Combs will be performing at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, October 26.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 2, with general tickets going on sale Friday, April 5.

Combs is the first artist in history to ever hold the number one spot on all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks simultaneously.

This month he’s been number one on the following charts:

Top Country Albums

Hot Country Songs

Country Airplay

Country Streaming Songs

Country Digital Song Sales

Combs has already won the 2019 Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year and is nominated for Male Artist of the Year at this year’s awards.

You can watch the 2019 ACM Awards here on CBS13 on Sunday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m.