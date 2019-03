Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

Man, Woman Found Shot to Death In Car In Stockton; Third Person Dies At HospitalOfficers are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured early Friday morning.

58 Dogs Seized From Animal Rescue In Unsafe Conditions Are Ready To Be AdoptedOfficials seized 58 dogs from an animal rescue, claiming the animals were left alone with no food or water for several days.

Community Mourns High School Senior Who Died In Single-Car CrashThe community is mourning the loss of Rocklin High School Senior Logan Rafter.

A Geostorm Will Give Residents In The Northern Us, Canada Rare Chance To See Aurora BorealisMany Americans and Canadians have a great chance to see the northern lights on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Search On For Woman Who Keeps Trying To Steal Baby Formula From Grass Valley StorePolice are looking for a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula – and they say it wasn't the first time.

Woman With Previous DUI Gets Two Days In Jail For Fatal Drunk Driving CrashA Kansas woman convicted of killing a 35-year-old man while driving under the influence was sentenced last week to serve two days in jail, five days of house arrest and a year of probation.

Research Firm Believes Verizon 5G Home In Sacramento May Not SucceedA research firm specializing in media and telecommunications issued an in-depth report this week explaining why it believes Verizon's 5G Home service may not succeed

