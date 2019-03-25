



— The cell phone tower that parents claim caused cancer in four elementary students is being removed.

Parents fought for years with the district after four children were diagnosed with some form of cancer.

The tower is located at Weston Elementary School in Ripon.

A child Weston Elementary was recently diagnosed with cancer. With it being the fourth child diagnosed with cancer in recent years at the school, many parents started raising concerns that the cell phone tower was possibly to blame.

The district has had several tests done saying the tower is safe and meets federal regulations.

Although there is no evidence the tower is linked to the children’s cancer, Sprint now says they will be removing it in the near future.